AMARAVATI: One more landmark decision of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will translate into reality with RTC coming into the fold of the State Government on January 1 with the merger.

The dream of 54,000 employees of APSRTC will come true with the New Year ushering in hope and joy, Minister for Transport and I&PR Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) said here on Monday.

Congratulating RTC staff on the occasion, the Minister said, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had seen the travails of the RTC staff during his state-wide padayatra and had then taken a decision to ameliorate the lot of the employees, though many felt that it was not possible to do so.

The minister said stern action would be taken against private bus operators who charge more during the Sankranti festival. He said people can call 8309887955 to complain against private operators who charge exorbitant fares during the festival.

With reference to criticism that even the RTC was increasing the fares during the festival, he said there would be no increase in the regular buses, but it was being done only in the case of special buses that are likely to be plied during the season.

On the attack on some media persons during the agitation, the minister said it was unfortunate that media persons themselves were not coming forward to condemn it. He said when a wrong news is published against the government and when it gives a rejoinder, it has to be published by the media. If not there was provision to issue a defamation case. While the media had created a furore over the government move, it was unfortunate that it was not reacting to an attack on a woman journalist.

