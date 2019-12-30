AMARAVATI: The YS Jagan government has issued a GO granting ex-gratia of over Rs 3 crore to the families of the handloom weavers of Dharmavaram in Ananthapur district who had committed suicide due to financial problems during the previous Telugu Desam Party term.

The government has sanctioned Rs 3,51, 69,636 to be distributed to the kin of weavers who committed suicide between 2014 and 2019.

During his padayatra, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had promised the weavers of giving them ex-gratia.

In another scheme, the YSR Nethanna Nestham scheme which launched by the CM to mark his birthday at Dharmavaram in Ananthapur district on December 21, will provide 85,000 eligible handloom weavers financial assistance of Rs 24,000 annually.

Earlier, in the Chandrababu Naidu government, the weavers had lost their livelihood as the government had not sanctioned subsidy on raw silk.

