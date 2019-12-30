VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education (APSCHE) released the schedule for the Andhra Pradesh Common Entrance Tests (AP CETs) 2020 on Monday, December 30, 2020.

Minister of Education Dr Adimulapu Suresh released official schedule of all the CETs in a press meet held today. Along with the schedule of CETs, the AP government will confirm the exam conducting authorities and convenors of all CETs.

APSCHE conducts eight CETs for admission to engineering, pharmacy, MBA, MCA, B.Ed, M.Tech, M.Pharmacy and B.Tech (Lateral Entry) courses.

Check Out the Schedule here:

AP EAMCET :April 20, 21, 22,

Agriculture and Pharmacy April 23, 24

APECET : April 30th

APICET : April 27th

AP PGECET : May 2nd,3rd,4th

APEDCET :May 9th

AP LAWCET: May 8th

For the APB.arch.cet all arrangements have been made to conduct the admissions process. Stay Tuned for More Updates

