AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Government has taken another step towards making sand accessible to public on time. Consumers in the State can now get sand delivered at their doorsteps with this new initiative, which starts from January 2nd 2020.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Minister for Panchayath Raj and Rural Development Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said that the state government has decided to deliver sand at the doorsteps and the pilot project will be implemented first in Krishna district on January 2. In the second phase, the delivery of sand will take place in East Godavari and YSR Kadapa districts on January 7th .This facility will be extended and implemented in all the districts by January 20th, he said.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had introduced a new sand policy in order to avoid any kind of exploitation of sand reaches, to prevent trafficking of sand and make sand available to consumers on a timely basis.

In November, the Government introduced a new system, where consumers could either go to the nearest 'Meeseva' citizen services centre or order sand online through 'www.Sandbyshg.Ap.Gov.In' website.

An SMS would be sent to the consumers about delivery of sand and a receipt would be issued to them. Consumers would be able to find out the status of sand delivery online by using a transaction ID, it said.

The doorstep delivery system has been hailed as a major positive change after the AP government handed over sale of sand to women-run self-help groups in villages, and curb the "sand mafia" involved in the sale of sand, which was highly prevalent during the previous TDP regime.

The Government had also released a toll- free number'20201211800', for consumers to register complaints, if any.

Also Read: AP CM YS Jagan Launches Toll Free Number For Complaints Against Corruption & Illegal Sand Mining