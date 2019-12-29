VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh (AP) DGP D Gautam Sawang said the number of crimes said that decreased by six per cent in the State. Speaking at a media meet on Sunday, he spoke in length about the AP police's performance for the year 2019.

The DGP said that women's safety was top priority in the State agenda. He also added that the Maoist activity had declined and was limited in only two districts of Visakhapatnam and East Godavari.

The DGP said that the police department was working towards banning illegal trade in gutka, sand mining, cannabis and removal of belt shops in the State. Gambling and poker clubs, which were affecting common public have also been closed.

The DGP explained that the State Police was recognised at the National level for its new rules and regulations for public safety. In the context of women's safety, the State was the first to implement the Disha Act and no other state has implemented this kind of an act, he said.The concept of ''Zero FIR" was being accepted in all police stations across the state. He explained that Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated AP Police for effective implementation of the Data Security Council of India files and other initiatives.

He said the weekly- offs for the police were being implemented for the police, something which was never done before and that other States were also mulling the same as Andhra Pradesh has set an example in this regard.

Gautam Sawang also mentioned that Police Volunteers were appointed at villages and for the first time in the country, police were also involved in the implementation of welfare schemes in a big way The DGP concluded that the Spandana (Public Redressal) program was being conducted effectively in the State.

Also Read: YSRCP Govt’s Pro-people Schemes In AP In 2019