Before coming to power, the CM had undertaken a 3650 kilometres 'Padayatra' where he personally met all sections of people. In fact, the manifesto of the YSR Congress Party has been designed to solve the problems of people through Navaratnalu promise.

YS Jagan after coming to power started implementing all schemes which instantly gave him the title of 'people's leader'.

Have a look at the key schemes that the CM has implemented till now

YSR Rythu Bharosa

YSR Rythu Bharosa is one of the nine Navratna welfare schemes of YS Jagan government. According to the scheme, all eligible farmers will get financial assistance of Rs 13,500 for farming activities every year.

Nadu Nedu

The state government has launched ‘Nadu- Nedu’ scheme from November 14 in the schools in the state. Around 15,000 schools will be developed in the first phase and will be completed by March 30. All the amenities like bathroom, water, furniture, blackboard, compound wall, finishing, paints, fans will be made available in the schools. The government would start English as medium of instruction in the schools from next year.

YSR Matsyakara Nestham

The government will provide Rs 10,000 to each fisherman family during the no fishing season. The subsidy amount on diesel for fishermen would increase from Rs 6.03 to Rs 9 and the government has identified 81 petrol filling stations for this purpose.

Amma Vodi

From January 9, the government will sanction money under Amma Vodi scheme, which will provide Rs 15,000 financial aid to the families for sending their students to the government school.

YSR Arogyasri

AP government provides free treatment for specific illness to the eligible patients in any hospital in the state. For the fiscal year 2019-20, the government has allocated Rs 1,740 crores and Rs 1500 crores for Dr YSR Aarogyasri scheme and infrastructure facilities in the hospitals respectively.

YSR Arogya Asara

YSR Aarogya Aasara scheme provides post-therapeutic sustenance allowance to the poor patients during their recovery period. After the poor patients get their treatment with the help of YSR Arogya Sri, even the state government offers them a maximum of Rs 225 per day or a maximum of Rs 5,000 per month for the prescribed relaxation time under the Aaogya Aasara scheme.

YSR Nethanna Nestham Scheme

About 85,000 weavers will be given Rs 24,000 annually under the scheme which is an offshoot of his 3,648 km walkathon - Praja Sankalpa Yatra, during which he had interacted with various sections of people.

YSR Vahana Mitra

AP government is providing Rs 10,000 financial assistance to auto, taxi and maxi driver/owners yearly under YSR Vahana Mitra scheme. For maintenance expenses, and for obtaining insurance and fitness certificates among other documents.

Liquor Prohibition

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy in his padayatra during elections had promised to ban alcohol in the state in three phases after the YSRC party comes into power. Keeping his election promise, the government on October 1, took over all the liquor shops and increased the price of alcohol in the state to decrease alcohol consumption in phases.

YSR Kanti Velugu

AP CM YS Jagan on October 10, 2019, launched ‘YSR Kanti Velugu’ (eye screening), a prestigious program to take up comprehensive eye screening for entire State population. The government will bear the entire cost from preliminary eye check-up to surgeries wherever required for the entire 5.40 crore population.

Reverse Tendering

Andhra Pradesh state government had saved the public exchequer Rs 600 crores by implementing reverse tendering on various projects.

YSR Pension Kanuka

The government announced YSR Pension Kanuka on May 30 that increases the old-age pension amount to Rs 3,000 in three years and the age criteria were reduced to 60 years.

YSR Law Nestham

The government has also launched another scheme called YSR Law Nestham on December 3 to provide financial assistance of RS 5,000 per month as a stipend to poor students studying law.

Fee Reimbursement

The government has decided to allocate Rs 3,400 crore and Rs 2,300 crore every year for Jagananna Vidya Deewana and Jagananna Vasathi Deewana. The eligible students are available for 100 per cent fee reimbursement. The scheme is not restricted only for SC, ST, BC children but also all the poor children would be benefited from the reimbursement scheme irrespective of their caste. Under Jagananna Vasathi Deewana, ITI students will receive Rs 10,000 every year, polytechnic students get Rs15,000, and Rs 20,000 for degree students as their mess charges.

YSR Housing Scheme

The state government has allocated an amount of Rs 2280 crore for the years 2019 and 2020 to provide houses to poor people in the state based on the eligibility criteria which is finalized for the applicants applying in the YSR housing schemes.

English Medium Schools

The Government had taken a decision to introduce English medium in all government schools from the next academic year to benefit the children of economically deprived sections of the society.

