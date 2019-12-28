AMARAVATI: Social Justice and uplift of downtrodden has taken a prominent place in the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy led YSRCP Government with marginalised sections of the society getting their due share in socio-economic and political spectrum, like never before.

Right from the composition of the state cabinet to nominated posts, awarding contract works and setting up of Corporations, Andhra Pradesh Government has paved the way with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy showing his commitment in every step and it started from the announcement of candidates for the Lok Sabha and Assembly seats for the 2019 general elections. The Lok Sabha list was read out by Nandigam Suresh who eventually won the Bapatla (SC) seat while the Assembly candidates list was announced by BC leader of Srikakulam Dharmana Prasada Rao, who read out the names of 175 candidates.

After the decisive mandate, the Chief Minister appointed five Deputy Chief Ministers in his Cabinet of which four are from the marginalised sections and represent SC, ST, BC, Minority and Kapu community. They five Deputy CMs are Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose, K Narayanaswamy, Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Nani), Pamula Pushpa Srivani and Amzath Basha Shaik.

The Chief Minister had time and again said that Backward Classes are the Backbone Classes of the society.

Not just the political empowerment, the Government has gone one step ahead and in an unprecedented moved has provided 50 % reservations to SCs, STs, BCs and minorities in government Corporations, Boards, Societies, Trusts and Market yards. SCs, STs and OBCs got half of the posts in Temple Committees as well.

The Government had passed 16 Bills in the Assembly, aimed at politically and financially empowering backward and downtrodden communities as well as women.

The Chief Minister hailed the legislations, terming them "historic and unprecedented" in the country."By passing these Bills, we are fulfilling our election-eve promises,“ he said.

A Bill was passed to provide 50 per cent "horizontal reservation" for women, across all communities, in nominated posts. These legislations were aimed at political uplift of women and backward communities.

Two Bills that aim at extending 50 per cent reservation each to women and BC, SC, ST and minority communities in awarding of government contracts and service contracts on nominated basis were also passed. These legislations will enable economic upliftment of these sections to ensure social justice and also conforms to the principles of equality of opportunities.

A Bill to set up AP State Commission for Backward Classes (other than SCs and STs), which functions on a permanent basis "in a transparent and objective manner" was also passed. The legislation would "enhance the confidence of Backward Classes in governance and provides sufficient safeguards to those communities in all fields". The mandate of the Commission has been broadened to cover all issues related to the empowerment and development of BCs.

In line with the YSR Congress electoral promises, a Bill was passed to extend 50 percent reservation to BC, SC, ST and Minority communities in nominated posts in various government corporations and bodies. In all, 50 percent of the nominated posts and 50 percent of contracts to be given to the weaker sections will go to women.

Describing Backward Classes as Backbone Classes, the government decided to provide annual financial assistance of Rs 10,000 each to washermen, barbers, and tailors.

The Cabinet decided to provide free electricity to SC families with an upper limit of 200 units per month. This move is expected to benefit over 15.62 lakh SC.

In a move to address the issue of unemployment, it was decided to provide 75 per cent of jobs in industries to the locals. The cabinet had decided to bring a legislation to provide employment opportunities to those who lose their lands for the development of industries.

The AP Assembly had in July passed the Andhra Pradesh Employment of Local Candidates in Industries/Factories Act, 2019, which reserves 75% private jobs across all categories in industrial units, factories, joint ventures as well as projects that are in public-private partnership mode. Although many states have been proposing about reserving a big chunk of private jobs for locals, they have not implemented it. The AP law states that if locals with necessary skills are not available, then the companies would have to train them in association with the state government and then hire them.

