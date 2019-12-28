AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Higher Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission Chairman Justice V Eswaraiah said that the implementation of English medium in the government schools is for the uplift of underprivileged classes in the state and also to make the education on par with global standards.

Talking to media here on Saturday, Justice Eswaraiah said ‘the quality of education enhances with the implementation of English medium in the schools and all people are in support of government decision.’

He asked the private education institution management to cut down the fees tariff and said that the commission would regulate fee structure in the institutions. The commission has requested management the government to pay the dues to the colleges. The Chief Minister has assured that there shall be no dues from the next year and the fee reimbursement money would be paid to colleges on time.

He said that there was a demand from the public to increase the number of teachers in government schools and deliver education in English. He said that the commission would give a report on the college fee to the government by February.

‘Those who oppose the English medium, are their children studying in Telugu medium schools?’ He questioned and said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was keen on implementing the English medium so that every student in the state would meet the global education standards.

