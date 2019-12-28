AMARAVATI : The government so far identified about 21 lakh beneficiaries for receiving house pattas and 7 lakh beneficiaries were eligible for house construction. The verification was done by volunteers at the village secretariats.

Speaking to media here on Friday, Housing Minister Ch Sri Ranganatha Raju said, “The Revenue Minister and I have toured nine districts a review meeting would be held in Nellore. The target is to get 12 lakh houses sanctioned by the central government before March 31, 2020.

He said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was keen on distributing house pattas for poor by Ugadi and the works would be completed by the deadline.

He said that 3,75,225 houses were sanctioned to the state by the central government through the Government of India Central Sanctioning And Monitoring Committee (CSMC) and so far, 7,53,527 houses were sanctioned by the central government. 'This was highest by any state in the country,' he said.

The Minister said that the central government sanctioned Rs 11,302 crores and the state government has sanctioned Rs 4,742 crores for this prestigious project of constructing houses for the poor.

Land acquisition and landfilling works in the existing government lands are on the fast track in all districts.

‘In the urban areas, one cent would be given for construction of the house. About 28 lakh beneficiaries were identified under this project in urban and rural areas. The construction of houses would start in January,’ he added.

Explaining the budget details of the project he said that Rs 50,000 crore to Rs 70,000 crore would be spent on this project and about Rs 2 lakh crore revenue would be generated in the state.

