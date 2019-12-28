AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to visit Visakhapatnam on Saturday (December 28), for the first time after he proposed the idea of making Visakhapatnam as executive capital, to inaugurate Visakha Utsav 2019 along with several developments works.

YSRCP leaders and activists have planned a grand welcome for their leader. Security arrangements are in place ahead of the CM's visit to Visakhapatnam.

The CM will be laying the foundation for welfare and development activities with a budget of Rs 905.50 crore under Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) and Rs 379.82 crore under Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA).

YS Jagan is scheduled to arrive at Gannavaram airport by around 2 pm and will fly to Visakhapatnam on a special flight.

The CM will also sanction Rs 40 crore for the development of a popular tourist hilltop park, Kailashagiri.

He will then head to YSR City Central Park to launch the flower exhibition developed by GVMC. The CM will arrive at RK beach to inaugurate Visakha Utsav 2019 at 5:30 pm.

