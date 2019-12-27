AMARAVATI : Congress MP T. Subbarami Reddy supported Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's idea of three capitals for AP and for making Visakhapatnam as the Executive Capital of Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, he said that he came to know about the GN Rao Committee report through media sources."In my opinion making Visakhapatnam as Executive Capital will be very much advantageous to the people of the state," said the Congress MP.

He even opined that even before the partition of Andhra Pradesh state,Visakhapatnam was the largest city after Hyderabad. Subbarami Reddy said Visakhapatnam city has vast land required for expansion and it even has adequate infrastructure facilitates. Since the city is already developed, there was no need to spend money for its development.

The Congress MP further added that Visakhapatnam has so many industries and it has further scope for further development of industries in the city, if it is made as the Executive Capital.

Subbarami Reddy said that as the state is facing financial problems and it will be a better option to develop Visakhapatnam as the capital city for the people, which is a 'ready-made' city he opined.

