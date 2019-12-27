AMARAVATI : The Cabinet Sub-Committee that probed into the irregularities and insider trading in the capital region has submitted its report to the Government which will take legal opinion before referring it to the law enforcing agencies.

Briefing media after the cabinet meeting here on Friday, State Information Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) said, the cabinet sub-committee on insider trading in the capital region has found several irregularities and unfair practices during previous TDP government.

The State will take legal opinion and then refer the matter to either Lok Ayukta or go for a CBI or CB-CID inquiry, he said.

The sub-committee report stated that a company owned by family members of TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu was involved in the purchase of lands in July 2014, and all details of the registration are available.

The data of all the buyers of land on the peripheries of the capital region, ahead of the announcement of the name in December is with the government. The names include those who held high positions in the previous government including, ministers, their relatives, workers, and drivers.

The transactions took place six months before December 2014, when the region of the proposed capital was named.

