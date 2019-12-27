GUNTUR: Journalists who were covering the BJP State president Kanna Lakshmi Narayana's 'Deeksha' in support of the farmers' concerns on the capital issue, were attacked by unidentified people at Uddandarayunipalem in Guntur district on Friday.

As per reports, the BJP leader had begun strike at the place where Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the capital at Uddandarayunipalem. Few people who reached the place had attacked the journalists who had come to cover the protest and misbehaved with a female journalist belonging to a media channel. It is reported that they had used abusive language and tried to rough her up. However, she was escorted to safety by other journalists, who were also attacked in the process. Three more journalists were attacked in the incident. It is reported that they had also pelted stones at the journalists who had to flee from the spot.

It is also reported that several policeman were also attacked in the incident, when they had tried to prevent them from attacking the journalists.Several police man were hurt in the incident.

Watch the video here: