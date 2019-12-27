AMARAVATI: After a two-hour-long cabinet meeting, the Andhra Pradesh cabinet headed by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday postponed taking a decision on the proposal of three capitals in the State. The cabinet is said to finalise its decision after taking into consideration the submissions made in a report from another committee.

Agriculture Minister Kurusala Kannababu said that the State government will take a final decision on Capital formation in Andhra Pradesh after getting the report from an international consulting firm Boston Consultancy Group (BCG) ,who are expected to submit the report on January 3.

"AP government will take a final decision on decentralization of development in AP after summarizing both the GN Rao committee report and the BCG report," Kannababu said after the Cabinet meeting was concluded.

The CM had hinted over the possibility of setting up three Capitals the state on December 17 with the intent to decentralize power. He recommended that existing capital Amaravati could serve as the legislative capital, the port city Visakhapatnam can be developed as the executive capital and Kurnool can become the judiciary capital.

On December 20, the GN Rao committee had submitted its report over three capital proposals in AP.

