AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conducted a review on the YSR Housing Scheme and the distribution of housing sites to the eligible beneficiaries on Thursday. Deputy Chief Minister Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose and other officials including the Chief Secretary to the Government Neelam Sawhney attended the meeting. They discussed various action measures to be taken for the timely distribution of houses, which will be completed during Ugadi next year.

It may be recollected that the Chief Minister YS Jagan had promised that all homeless and deserving poor would be provided with houses irrespective of caste, religion and communities. Similarly, people without land would be given housing sites. The AP government is also mulling the thought of getting these sites registered in the name of the women. The government is taking steps to achieve this by Ugadi time as envisaged by the Chief Minister.

Meanwhile District Collectors were ordered to start full operations of check posts in all districts by December 31st. Collectors were also requested to cooperate with the mines, panchayats and police departments officials. They were also instructed to visit the check posts personally and inspect how they were functioning. The Chief Minister had earlier directed the establishment of CCTVs in the check posts to prevent sand and liquor smuggling in the state.

