IDUPULAPAYA: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who is busy with his Three-day tour in Kadapa went to YSR memorial in Idupulapaya along with his mother YS Vijayamma and paid tributes to his father YS Rajasekhar Reddy on Tuesday, December 24. YS Jagan's wife YS Bharathi, sister YS Sharmila and other family members also paid tribute to YSR Ghat.

Deputy CM Amzadh Basha, Ministers, Adimulapu Suresh, Vellampally Srinivas, YSRCP MP Avinash Reddy, MLC Gangula Prabhakar Reddy and other YSRCP leaders participated in the event.

After that YS Jagan is scheduled to visit Rayachotti and will lay the foundation stone for development works of several projects near the grounds of Rayachoti Junior College.

