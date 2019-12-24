BADVEL : Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy laid the foundation stone for three reservoirs under Kundu river at Nellatur in Duvvur mandal under KC Canal ayacut and Brahmamsagar reservoir here on Monday, December 24.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the government aimed at making Rayaseema a fertile region by taking up the three projects. He said I.27 lakh acres in the Kundu basin of Kadapa-Kurnool district, 1.5 lakh acres in Sagileru under Brahmamsagar and lands under KC Canal are not receiving water. To my knowledge only 13 TMC feet water was stored under Brahmamsagar reservoir during the late YS Rakjasekhar Reddy’s rule. These projects have been taken up to fill all the reservoirs in the region, he said.

A lift irrigation project would be started at Jonnavada under Brahmamsagar reservoir to store 8 TMC feet in the reservoir through SR-1 for Rs 564 crores has been allocated. Duvvur, Mydukur, Kazipeta and Badvel , Bhimmatam, Porumamilla , Kalsapadu, B Kodur and other mandals would be covered under the project.

In all, 90,000 acres under Brahmamsagar resevoir would be irrigated by the project. At least one lakh people in Badvel and Mydukur municipalities would get drinking water supply through the projects.

Similarly, 1.4 TMC feet water would be supplied to the district’s biggest RTBP industry. I t is but a coincidence that my father and former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy had issued Go No. 244 to construct Rajoli and Jaladarasi reservoirs.

However, these projects were neglected by the governments that came later, the Chief Minister said. I am proud to say that with your blessings I am destined today to lay foundation stone to these two projects, he added.

I am proud to say that Rs 1357 crores has been allocated to store water at Rajoli under Kundu river, he said. Similarly, a reservoir would be constructed at Jaladarasi in Kurnool district for which Rs 312 crores would be spent.

This would also help the flooding of Kundu river as water would be diverted to crop lands. In all, 91,000 acres of land in Kurnool and Kadapa districts would be irrigated and drinking water needs of the people of the region would also be met by these three projects.

Similarly, Rs 17.5 crores would be spent for the buildings to house the village secretariats in Mydukar constituency and Rs 30 crores would be spent for the drainage works in Mydukur region and Rs 25 lakhs would be spent for laying CC roads.

I am proud to say that the government would be spending RS 230 crores for the projects for which foundation stone has been laid today, he said.

The Chief Minister said that though Krishna river was brimming with water at Srisailam and Prakasam Barrage, we could not fill the dams in the lower region of Rayalaseema as the previous government had neglected the upkeep of the canals.

Hence my government has taken up the task of revamping the whole irrigation system by starting new projects, he said. The government’s aim is to turn Prakasam, Nellore and Rayalaseema regions into fertile lands, he added.

Also Read : AP Government Does Not Support NRC: CM YS Jagan