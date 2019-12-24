VISAKHAPATNAM: The Andhra Pradesh cabinet meeting is scheduled to be held in Visakhapatnam on December 27, to discuss over the recommendations of the GN Rao committee over three capital proposals in AP. All the concerned authorities may announce the final decision on Andhra Pradesh capital on the same day after the cabinet meeting.

During the discussion on the capital city of the state in the winter assembly session of the Legislative AP Assembly, AP CM Jagan hinted about the possibility of making three capitals in the state.

However, the final decision on the AP capital will be announced only after discussing the report submitted by GN Rao committee, which was submitted on December 20.

This cabinet meeting has gained a lot of public interest as this is the first time the cabinet meeting is being held outside Amaravati after it was announced as the capital by N Chandra Babu Naidu led Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government.

