AMARAVATI: The new reforms in the education sector promulgated by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is set to infuse a sense of confidence, commitment and paving a way for a smooth flow from primary to professional courses and beyond, in short future-proofing the education system.

The efforts are being made that right from the primary level till graduation, the endeavour is to create a new generation of skillful and talented workforce who can face the competitive world confidently.

Amma Vodi scheme from January 6th,2020

To begin with, the Amma Vodi scheme, which is scheduled to be launched on January 6, will incentivise the mother for sending her children to school. A sum of Rs 15,000 will be directly credited into her account annually, which is a revolutionary step.

The Government considers the amount spent on students’ education as capital expenditure as the results would be tangible in long term when the child grows up and becomes a responsible citizen tucking into high profile jobs and professions.

Also Watch: Amma Vodi, A Revolutionary Scheme For Poor Students

English medium in schools from 2020-21

The school education, in the coming days will have a paradigm shift on many fronts. English will be introduced as medium of introduction from primary level from the academic year 2020-21 from Class 1 to Class 6 and the progression will grow one class per year and in four year’s time and the first batch that shifts to English medium in sixth standard will be taking the Board exam in the changed medium of instruction.

The Government firmly believes in redrafting the curriculum, and to ensure that school books, uniforms, shoes and other material should be given to the students on time at the start of the academic year itself. Maintaining quality food in the mid-day meals, ensuring effective functioning of the Parent-Teacher interface in the development of child along with imparting quality education is high on the agenda.

The Amma Vodi scheme will continue up to Intermediate and when the student joins professional or degree course, the fees reimbursement will be done on a full-scale, besides providing Rs 20,000 towards hostel and mess charges in two phases.

Also Read: Education In English Medium Must For State Development:YS Jagan

Skill Development Centres

The student enters the crucial stage at this point of time. Hence the Government has tied up with Engineering Colleges in all the 25 Parliament Constituencies for setting up of Skill Development Centres which will hone up the skills of the students in tune with the needs of industry in the fast changing hi-tech job market. For this purpose ITIs are also considered.

Skill Development University at Tirupati

A Skill Development University will also be set up at Tirupati under which all the Skill Development Centres will function that will impart the required technological know-how to students in the final year of their studies, who are ready to pass out and get into the job market. For advanced skills in Robotics and Artificial Intelligence (AI), a Skill Centre will be developed at Visakhapatnam as well.

This apart, the state is contemplating to add one more year to B.Tech. and Degree Courses with job orientation as the main focus. This makes B.Tech as five year and Degree and four year course but the students will come out of the education institutions, fully equipped with the latest technology in accordance with the industrial needs.

Also Read: Tirupati To Get Skill Development University

75% jobs for locals in industries

The AP Government has passed a Bill reserving 75% jobs for locals in industries and has a policy to inviting investments in backward areas that give completeness to the reforms in education sector.

The packaging is done in such way that right from Amma Vodi and English medium from Class one at entry level to Skill Development and quota in industries at the exit point, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has drafted the students’ curriculum with care and concern with amplifying assurance to the younger generation.

Also Read: AP CM YS Jagan 5 Historic Decisions In Just Six Months