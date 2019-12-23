AMARAVATI : Andhra Pradesh (AP) Marketing Department officials announced that State government has imported onions from Egypt as the onion prices in India surged heavily and the costs are around up to Rs 120 per kg. The state government ordered importing 25 tonnes of onions in the first phase from Egypt to AP for distributing them to people at subsidy of Rs 25 per kg.

AP government will supply these at a affordable price of Rs 25 from Tuesday in different districts of the state. The officials said that these onions will reach Vijayawada by Monday. The onions will arrive from Egypt to Mumbai port, from there the onions will be transported to various parts of the state in lorries.

The AP government has been selling onions at Rs 25 per kg in Rythu Bazaars and market yards since November 17.

Deputy Director of Marketing said that, "state government had supplied 1,100 tonnes of onions on subsidy to the people of AP till now."

Currently AP is receiving 60-70 tonnes of onions per day from Solapur and Nashik areas in Maharashtra.

In two to three days, the state government will import second phase of onions.

