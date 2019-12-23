AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has made a key statement on the implementation of the National Citizenship (NRC) at a public meeting in Kadapa on Monday, December 23. The AP CM declared that his YSR Congress Party government was against the NRC and they will not implement NRC in the state.

YS Jagan said that their government is pledged to support minorities. CM assured that the state government still stands on the words of Deputy CM Anjad Basha statement over NRC.

On the other hand, people all over the country started protesting against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), NRC which becomes a nationwide concern now.

Large numbers of protesters, particularly from minorities, have been carrying out rallies and protest against PM Narendra Modi led Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) decision on CAA.

Even Telanagna Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao opposed NRC.

AP Deputy CM and several YSRCP ministers have assured to support Muslims and minorities by opposing the NRC.

