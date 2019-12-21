AMARAVATI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his heartfelt birthday wish to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday.
Modi took to his Twitter account and expressed his wish to the CM who celebrates his 47th birthday on this day.
YSRCP leaders have poured in birthday wishes for their leader. Flexes and banners have been erected across the AP.
Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari also wished the leader.
Even TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu's son Nara Lokesh wished the CM on his birthday.