AMARAVATI: AP Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is celebrating his 47th birthday on Saturday. Wishes have poured in from across the nation to wish the YSRCP leader on his birthday.
Former Minister and Opposition leader Nara Lokesh took to his Twitter account and conveyed birthday wishes to the CM.
This is YS Jagan's first birthday after storming to power in the state with a massive people's mandate for the government.
YSRCP leaders have poured in birthday wishes for their leader and made huge arrangements for his birthday. Flexes and banners have been erected across the AP.
Devineni Avinash the incharge of the YSR Congress Party in Vijayawada East constituency wished the CM on his birthday.