Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
Immediately after taking oath as AP CM on May 30 this year, YS Jagan took many historic decisions, which has set an example across the nation.
Have a look at the five key decisions that the CM has taken till now:
Five Deputy Chief Ministers In AP
YS Jagan after taking oath as the Chief Minister announced his decision to appoint five Deputy Chief Ministers in the state. This was a historic moment as no other states in India till now have appointed five deputy chief ministers.
The AP CM appointed five Deputy CM's one each from Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, backward, minority and Kapu communities. The move was a thoughtful one in order to increase the representation of all communities.
Proposal For Three Capitals In AP
YS Jagan, during a discussion on the capital city of the state in winter assembly session of the Legislative AP Assembly, discussed the proposal of making three capitals in the state. A panel was constituted and it recommended that AP can have three capitals - Executive capital in Visakhapatnam, Judicial Capital in Kurnool and Legislative Capital in Amaravati.
The CM said that the move is taken to ensure decentralisation of power and should change the thinking that the capital should be in one place, because even in a country like South Africa, there are three capitals.
Implementing Disha Act
In the wake of the horrific Hyderabad's Disha gang rape and murder case, where a veterinarian doctor was brutally gang-raped and later burnt, the AP government has come up with AP Disha Act, which is the first in the country to give immediate stringent punishment to those who rape women.
During the winter assembly session, the AP Legislative Assembly approved 'Andhra Pradesh Disha Act - 2019' which will ensure women safety and protect women against heinous crimes in the state.
Under the Disha Act proposed by the AP state government, the accused will get the capital punishment if there are proper evidences to prove crime cases against women such as rape and the judgement would be announced in 21 days, conduct enquiry in 7 days and investigation in 14 days.
This law is an amendment to the Andhra Pradesh Criminal Law.
Four Lakh Jobs Provided In AP
Four lakh jobs were provided to unemployed youth within six months of the formation of the YSR Congress Party government.
Even appointment letters were given to 1,28,858 unemployed to join for the job in the village secretariat and all of them started working in the secretariat office.
Reverse Tendering Saves Rs 1,400 Cr
The YS Jagan's government started saving public money through reverse tendering. The earlier Telegu Desam Party (TDP) government policies only benefitted the contractor.
Even Central Government praised AP CM Jagan for this work. The government had started yielding fruitful results by implementing reverse tendering in Polavaram and several other construction schemes.
The state government has saved Rs 1,400 crore by implementing reverse tendering on various projects till now.
