AMARAVATI : Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who is one of the most popular statesmen of the country has stood as an inspiration to leaders of many states with his style of ruling and good governance. He has set precedent and led path and other states have followed suit.

Immediately after taking oath as AP CM on May 30 this year, YS Jagan took many historic decisions, which has set an example across the nation.

Have a look at the five key decisions that the CM has taken till now:

Five Deputy Chief Ministers In AP

YS Jagan after taking oath as the Chief Minister announced his decision to appoint five Deputy Chief Ministers in the state. This was a historic moment as no other states in India till now have appointed five deputy chief ministers.