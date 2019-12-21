AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has launched YSR Nethanna Nestham scheme at Dharmavaram in Anantapur district on Saturday, December 21 on the occasion of his birthday.

Speaking on the occasion, the AP CM said that he has seen the problems of the hand-loom weavers during his padayatra.

YS Jagan added that with the implementation of this scheme about 85,000 weavers will be given Rs 24,000 annually under the scheme which is an offshoot of his 3, 648 km walkathon -Praja Sankalpa Yatra, during which he had interacted with various sections of people.

AP CM even assured that the AP government has already instructed the bank officers not to collect the deposited amount into the handloom weavers account if they have any debts.

Taking a dig at Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu regime, YS Jagan said that TDP government had completely ignored the problems of Dharmavaram handloom workers, even though they are committing suicides.

AP CM said that every handloom family would be given Rs 1.20 lakh. He even reminded that a total of 57 weavers committed suicide in Anantapur district during the tenure of Chandrababu.

YS Jagan said that more than 25 lakh poor people will be given houses by the next Ugadi.

Added to that, from January 9, the government to sanction money under Amma Vodi scheme, which will provide Rs 15,000 financial aid to the families for sending their students to the government school, said CM.

YS Jagan said that the AP government is providing Rs 10,000 financial assistance to auto, taxi and maxi driver/owners yearly under YSR Vahana Mitra scheme. For maintenance expenses, and for obtaining insurance and fitness certificates among other documents, said YS Jagan.

Also Read : AP CM YS Jagan 5 Historic Decisions In Just Six Months