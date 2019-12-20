HINDUPURAM : In a strong response to former MP and TDP leader JC Diwakar Reddy's derogatory remarks on police department,YSR Congress Party Hindupuram MP Gorantla Madhav cleaned and kissed the shoes of police in front of entire media on Friday.

A visibly emotional Madhav said, he was dedicating this act of kissing the police shoes as a tribute to police who protect the integrity and sovereignty of the people.

A police officer himself, the YSRCP leader added that due to the arrogance of Telugu Desam Party leaders, the people of Andhra Pradesh taught JC and other TDP leaders a strong lesson by not voting for them, for which they faced a disastrous failure in the 2019 assembly elections.

The Hindupuram MP challenged TDP leaders to face Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy politically, rather than making baseless and irrelevant comments on public servants like the police.

Madhav opined that JC was very upset with AP police, as they had seized the buses belonging to Diwakar travels.

Gorantla Madhav expressed his angst against the TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu for not condemning JC's comments ,which he made in the presence of Chandrababu on the stage recently.

Earlier the Anantapur district police warned JC that they would take serious action against him if he did not control his words and make such offensive statements' against the police.

