AMARAVATI: The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government would set up 5,000 health sub-centres and the work would begin in the second or third week of January.

Several issues have been discussed in the review meeting on Nadu-Nedu here on Friday, such as sub-centres, hospitals, medical colleges, new medical colleges, funds for new Kidney and Cancer Hospitals.

The officials explained to the Chief Minister about the promises made in the manifesto that were implemented related to the health department and that which are yet to be implemented.

The officials informed the Chief Minister about services that were already implemented and said that the government from November 1, was providing super-speciality services in 72 hospitals in Hyderabad, 35 in Bangalore and 23 hospitals in Chennai. From December 1, financial assistance to patients was being provided after surgery. And from December 15, 510 types of medicines were available in hospitals. The officials said that SADAREM camps have been set up in every assembly constituency.

Explaining the services that are yet to be implemented, the officials told the Chief Minister that from January, new healthcare cards would be supplied, a pension of Rs. 10,000 would be provided to Thalassemia, sickle cell anemia, hemophilia and dialysis patients. About Rs 3,000 per month pension would be provided to those who are confined to wheelchairs, people suffering from extremism, and leprosy. Moreover, salaries for sanitation workers in the hospitals would be increased from Rs 8,000 to Rs 16,000.

They said that 1060 new ambulances would be purchased by March 2020 and vacancies in the hospitals would be filled by May-end.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on January 3 will launch a pilot project in which 2,000 diseases would be included under Aarogyasri services in West Godavari district.In all, 1,200 diseases will be included under Aarogyasri services in the other 12 districts. The Chief Minister has mandated that the treatment for cancer patients be included under Aarogyasri services.

The officials said that they would try to reduce the congestion at SADAREM camps. They said that previously, only 2715 slots were there, but now about 8,680 slots are available and the slots would be made available within a week after booking.

A total of 64,52,785 children were tested under Kanti Velugu and it was identified that about 4,33,600 have eye ailments. Second phase screening was completed for 3,59,396 people till now and 1,86,100 sought treatment. It was decided to provide spectacles to 1,36,313 people. It was identified that 41,592 people were diagnosed with an eye sight above 5 per cent and have decided to conduct screening on these people again. It was identified that at least 2,000 to 3,000 people require surgeries.

The Chief Minister ordered the officials to conduct screening test for the elderly people in the same way. It was decided to call for tenders for Nadu-Nedu in three phases in December, January, and March.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to keep the beneficiaries list in the village secretariats and include the instructions on the application details for the remaining people.

‘Medicines with WHO standards should be supplied by April,’ the Chief Minister ordered and instructed officials not to compromise on quality of the programs under Nadu-Nedu. Blades and bathrooms in the hospitals should meet the standards.

The Chief Minister asked the officials to ease the process of issuing certificates for those suffering from serious illness. A slot should be booked with the help of ANM. Tests should be performed immediately in the nearby area hospitals and special vehicles provided for the patients.

Health Minister Alla Nani, Chief Secretary Neelam Sawhney, Principal Secretary Jawahar Reddy were among those present at the review meeting.