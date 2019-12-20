HYDERABAD: Keeping in view passengers rush during the Sankranthi festival, South Central Railway will run special trains will run on different routes.

SCR's Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) CH Rakesh on Friday listed the trains and their routes for passengers convenience.



List of Special Trains

Train number 07016 which will be operating from Kachiguda to Srikakulam for the following dates of January 7,14,21,28, February 4,11,18,25, March 3,10,17,24,31 and arrives at Srikakulam at 10.15 am by the next day.

Train number 07479 which will be operating from Tirupati to Kachiguda for the following dates of January 9, 16, 23, 30, February 6, 13, 20, 27, March 5, 12, 19, 26 and April 2 at 5 pm. reaches Kachiguda by 6.30 am by the next day.

Train Number (07148 / 07147) which will be operating from Kachiguda to Srikakulam for the following dates of January 5, 19, 26, February 2, 9, 16, 23, March 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29. This train will start at 6.45 pm from Kachiguda and will reach Srikakulam at 8.55 am the next day.

The same train will start from Srikakulam at 5.15 pm on January 6, 13, 20, 27, February 3, 10, 17, 24, March 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30 and reach Kachiguda at 6.30 am the next day.

