AMARAVATI: The experts committee on Capital City handed over report to the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy here on Friday.

Convenor GN Rao along with the members of the Committee including KT Ravindran, Anjali Mohan ,Mahaveer Arunachalam , Subba Rao, Shivananda Swamy met YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the CM Camp Office at Tadepalli.

It is said the state government will present the report of GN Rao committee in an All Party Meeting which will be held in the first week of January.

The committee was constituted by the state government to study & suggest measures to comprehensively develop the state including the Capital city.

It is known that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy hinted the idea of establishing three capitals for Andhra Pradesh, while participating in a debate on the last day of the Assembly winter sessions.

He also suggested that the state can have a legislative capital at Amaravati ,Judicial capital at Kurnool and the Executive capital at Visakhapatnam. He also added that decentralisation is the need of the hour and the entire state can be developed.