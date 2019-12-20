Expert Panel Recommends 3 Capital Cities In AP For Decentralized Governance

AMARAVATI: The Experts Committee has recommended to Andhra Pradesh Government to have decentralized development by having three capital cities for the legislature, executive and judiciary and put the available resources to the best use with concern on environment and balanced regional growth.

Addressing the media the Committee members said that Visakhapatnam will be the executive capital from where the Secretariat will function and will also have the Chief Minister’s Office, while Amaravati will be the legislative capital and Kurnool will have the High Court with one bench each at Amaravati and Visakhapatnam.

The budget and winter sessions of the Assembly will be held at Amaravati and Visakhapatnam and the Raj Bhavan and the Assembly will located between Mangalagiri and Nagarjuna Univesity which is not flood prone.The flood prone areas should be avoided and the existing infrastructure should be put to best use and environment is an issue which needs a major concern.

Taking the Karnataka model into account, the State will be divided into four zones with Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam forming the North zone, followed by East and West Godavari districts and Krishna as the central coastal region, Guntur, Prakasam and Nellore coming under South costal the four southwestern districts forming Rayalaseema. The four regions will have a Commissionarate which will take care of all the issues of the respective regions.

The Committee has taken into consideration all the aspects and has toured all the regions and had taken public opinion receiving 30,000 representations and has extensively toured the 29 villages and has recommended returning the land where there is no need.

Thulluru has been considered as flood prone area, he said.The development model would be vertical from Ichchapuram to Nellore developing urban settlements and horizontal by connecting the Krishna Godavari basin and develop canal system and solar energy while Rayalaseema should get the water and comprehensive development, the members said.

The Committee headed by GN Rao, include Vijay Mohan. R Annjali Mohan, Dr Mahavir, Dr Subba Rao and Arnachalam had submitted its reported here on Friday.

Also Read: