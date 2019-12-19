AMARAVATI: Even though Opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu disagreed to the concept of decentralisation of power in Andhra Pradesh, TDP leader Kondru Murali and Ganta Srinivasa Rao supported AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's idea of three capitals proposal for AP.

Murali said that he welcomed AP CM's idea of making Visakhapatnam as the Executive capital to the state. Murali said that Vizag city has the full potential and adequate infrastructure facilitates which are required for making it as Executive capital.

He further added that Vizag could be developed into a metro city as it has all the necessary facilities.

He even opined that for developing a tier - 1 city in the state we don’t have have any better option other than Vizag and by developing this place would also reduce unemployment here.

Taking a dig at Chandrababu Naidu's regime which failed to get the foreign investments, the TDP leader expressed confidence that the YS Jagan-led YSR Congress Party government can attract investments from different countries by developing Vizag as metro city.

Murali even added that if Vizag was made as Executive capital, all the Northern AP districts would be developed. He demanded that all parties should unanimously support the proposal without politicising it. This proposal of the Chief Minister will benefit all the people across the state, he said.

Murali said that development of the state is more important than the party. He added that even Chandrababu knows that to build a capital like Singapore needs long duration of more than hundred years which is practically not possible for construction of capital in AP.

The TDP leader said that he would definitely convince Chandrababu over the proposal of the three capitals.

Interestingly, former TDP minister and senior leader Ganta Srinivasa Rao also welcomed the YSRCP government’s proposal of establishing three capitals.

