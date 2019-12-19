AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh government has signed MoU with five companies in private sector for pursuing its Nadu Nedu initiative.

The MoUs were signed in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office here on Thursday.

The agreement to develop government schools was signed with Hetero Drugs, Vasudha Pharma, Adileela Foundation and Rain Carbon organizations as part of the Connect Andhra initiative for the development of 2,566 schools in the state.

Hetero Drugs would take part in the development of 402 schools in Chekaraipeta, Jammalamadugu, Lingala, Pulivendula, Simhemdripuram, Tonduru, Vempalli and Vemula mandals of YSR Kadapa district by spending over Rs 20 crores.

Vasudha Pharma would be spending around Rs 21 crores for the development of 428 schools in Bhimavaram, Palakollu, Palakoderu, Poduru and Veeravasaram mandals in West Godavari district.

The Rain Carbon company would be spending Rs 1.65 crores for the development of 66 schools in Pyapili mandal of Kurnool district.

The Adileela Foundation would be spending Rs 25 crores for the development of 281 schools in Meliyaputti, Pathapatnam and Saravakota mandals of Srikakulam district.

Laurus Labs would spend Rs 18 crores for development of 359 schools in Kanchikacharla, Velerupadu, Peddakurapadu, Tenali, Duggirala and Prattipadu mandals of Guntur and Krishna districts.

North America AP representative P Ratnakar contributed his first salary for the Nadu-Nedu scheme. Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy thanked all the pharma firms for contributing to the Nadu-Nedu scheme.

He said that the government schools in the state which were in a dilapidated condition were being developed as part of Nadu-Nedu scheme.

He said Rs 12,000 crores was being spent for the development of 45,000 government schools by providing English labs and nine varieties of facilities.

The Chief Minister said English medium will be introduced in all the government at the primary level from Class ! to VI from the next academic year and later it would be gradually increased in higher classes year after year. Similarly, mothers were being government aid for educating their children. He said as per 2011 census, there is 33% illietaracy in the state which would be drastically reduced in the coming years.

Minister for education Adimulapu Suresh, Planning department secretary Vijay kumar, Vasudha Pharma managing director M Venkata Ramaraju, Lauraus Labs CEO Chava Satyanarayana, Hetero Drugs MD Vamsikrishna, Rain Carbon CEO Adinarayana Swamy, Adileela Foundation national president Dr S Adinarayana were among those present on the occasion.

The Chief Minister held a review meeting on the implementation of Nadu-Nedu programme. As part of the programme, 15,715 schools would be covered in the first phase for which 1,100 engineers are being trained. Similarly, 55 master trainers are also being given training and 50,000 parents committees were also being trained for the programme.

Also See| In Pictures | YS Jagan Review Meeting On Connect To Andhra & Nadu Nedu Initiative