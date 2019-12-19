AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Government has cancelled assigned lands in purview of Amaravati capital and also plots given under land pooling by CRDA during Chandrababu Naidu regime. J. Syamala Rao, Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration and Urban Development has released a G.O., cancelling the assigned lands and plots.

It has to be recalled that the then TDP government has procured these lands under 2015 Land Pooling Act. However, some bigwigs have illegally got lands that were allotted to Dalits and other backward communities. Later, the CRDA has procured these lands purchased by TDP leaders and their relatives and allotted commercial and housing plots in prime area.

According to rule of law, buying of assigned land is illegal under the provisions of Prohibition of Transfer Act (POT), 1977 and also allotting commercial plots to those who have purchased assigned lands. The TDP government has given 500 square yards of housing plot and 50 square yards of commercial site in exchange of one acre of dry land, if the assigned land termed as “Jareebu” land (semi urban) the owner will get 500 square yards of housing plot and 100 square yards of commercial plot.

Now, the administration has taken the above decision in lieu of the recent decision of state Cabinet for cancellation of assigned lands in Amaravati given to political leaders.

Also Read: Insider Trading Scam In Amaravati: Botsa