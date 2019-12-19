ANANTAPUR : The Anantapur District police officers association expressed their outrage on former MP JC Diwakar Reddy. Police officers demanded JC to request for an apology for his bootlicking remarks and comments on police department.

Police officers demanded former MP to take back his comments immediately. They even expressed anger on TDP president Chandrababu Naidu for not condemning JC's comments which he made in the presence of Chandrababu on the stage.

Police Officers reacted sharply to the remarks of JC, and said, "We are not TDP slaves to lick the shoes of any politician, but we are public servant who are very well trained in using bullets," said police.

Police warned JC that they will take serious action against him if he doesn't have control over his words.

Representatives of the District Police Officers Association Sake Trilok Nath, Zafar, Sudhakar Reddy, Gondla Harinath, Tej Paul and Sivakumar attended in this Press Meet.

Police officers strongly warned him that they will take the matter to the notice of the higher officials and JC will be subjected to punishment.

