AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated Telugu writer Bandi Narayana Swamy for being awarded the Sahitya Akademi Award 2019 in the Telugu language.

The Chief Minister said that Bandi Narayana Swamy’s works serve as an inspiration to many people, which were written after studying the various facets of society in his capacity as a teacher and a writer.

YS Jagan praised Narayanaswamy hailing him as a son of the soil who came up the hard way, and in his message conveyed his heartfelt best wishes to the author for his future endeavours.

The Kendra Sahitya Akademi has announced the Sahitya Akademi Award- 2019 in 23 languages. Bandi Narayana Swamy was given the award in Telugu for his novel 'Saptabhoomi'.

A prolific author, Bandi Narayana Swamy's historical novel SapthaBhoomi is about the struggles of the people of Rayalaseema set in the 18th century.

Bandi Narayana Swamy hails from Anantapur district and comes from a farmer's family. He completed his PG and BEd and worked as a teacher there. He has been writing since 1987 and has written many books, including Veeragallu, a collection of short stories, novels such as Sapta Bhumi, Rendu Kalala Desam, Meerajyam Meerelandi and Nisargam. Sapta Bhumi also won an award in a competition conducted TANA in 2017.

Among the other winners, Shashi Tharoor won the award for his book, An Era of Darkness. The winners will receive an engraved copper plate and 1 lakh cash prize at a function on February 25, 2020 in Delhi.

