AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the Government would set up Skill Development University at Tirupati and a High-end Skills University at Visakhapatnam to impart job orientation training in the final lap of education for students.

The Skill University will he the umbrella organisation for the 25 Skill Development Centres that would be coming up in all the Parliament constituencies while the High-end Skills University will provide advanced courses in Robotics and Artificial Intelligence (AI), he said during a review meeting here on Wednesday.

“By bringing all the activities of Skill Development under one university, it would be easy to review and monitor the activities and it would be corruption-free.

The Skills University will decide on which aspects of training should be given at Skill Development Centers and students would have a full understanding of what kind of training is available there,” the Chief Minister said.

He directed the officials to select one or two polytechnic colleges from each parliamentary constituency and convert them into Skill Development Centers and train for more skills to the people who have completed technical courses like Engineering, Diploma and ITI courses.

“Select one polytechnic college from each parliamentary constituency by the next meeting, develop infrastructure in that college and ensure that all the skill development activities to be conducted from this college,” said the Chief Minister.

He instructed the officials to identify local industries and their requirements and train the students accordingly.

Local industry representatives should be made board members in the respective parliamentary constituencies to boost the training activities.

The Chief Minister stressed the need for establishing another university for High-end Skills and told that skills related to Robotics and Artificial Intelligence(AI) would be taught in this university. He ordered the officials to prepare the plan to set up the university.

