AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to prepare plans for the construction of Duggajarajapatnam, Ramayapatnam, Machilipatnam, Nakkapalli, Kalingapatnam, and Bhavanapadu ports. The officials said that the foundation of Machilipatnam and Ramayapatnam ports would be laid by May or June of next year.

Talking to officials of Industries department in a review meeting on ports, at camp office on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said officials to prepare action plan for the construction of Machilipatnam, Bhavanapadu and Ramayapatnam port in the first phase. The land was available for Machilipatnam port, the Chief Minister asked the officials to construct the post as soon as possible and also said to collect land for remaining ports as well. For the same, the officials told that the financial closure for Machilipatnam and Ramayapatnam would be completed by next year June and the foundation of these ports by May or June of next year.

‘According to the state Bifurcation Act, The Central government said that it will build the port ’ Chief Minister said and directed the officials to proceed further to extract the funds from the Central government.

‘I will tell that my first priority would be Navratnas, Nadu-Nedu if someone asks what your preferences are,’ Chief Minister told officials briefing on the government’s priorities; the third priority is to build 6 lakh houses every year as another priority, the extension of canals that supplies water to Rayalaseema projects, to make northern Andhra Pradesh sujala sravanthi through the Polavaram left canal, water from Polavaram to Bollapalli Reservoir and then Godavari water to Bhanakacherla, drinking water to every district through water grid as another priority.

‘Thus, by such programs, there would be stability in the agriculture in which maximum people are depended,’ said Chief Minister ‘and drought regions would be relieved.’

The Chief Minister said that living standards would be increased with Navaratnalu programs and safeguard the life of poor and middle-class people.

The Chief Minister also discussed reforms in the electricity department. He said officials that about Rs 10,000 crore is being paid to TRANSCO every year in the name of electricity subsidy. Instead paying the amount the government can supply 12,000 MW solar power to TRANSCO. For this about Rs 35,000 to Rs 37,000 crore should be spent . That means the subsidy amount that is being paid to TRANSCO for three to four years would be enough for the supply of 12,000 MW solar power to TRANSCO. The Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed the officials to work on this.