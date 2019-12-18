AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh State Transport Department has decided to enforce the newly enacted Motor Vehicle Act (MVA) for safeguarding motorists and preventing road accidents in the state from January 1, 2020.

After taking into consideration that several studies have found that 30 out of every 100 people killed in road accidents die from not wearing a helmet and cause of deaths in most of the accidents is due to head injuries.

As part of the new Motor Vehicle Act, Vijayawada traffic police has started preparing an action plan against two-wheelers who do not wear a helmet. Vijayawada traffic police will launch a special drive from January 1.

According to survey, Vijayawada has around five lakh two-wheelers out of which more than 60 per cent of people driving two-wheelers don't wear helmets.

The AP state government has now strictly decided to cancel the driving license of a motorist for a month if he fails to wear a helmet while driving. His vehicle will be seized if they were found driving the vehicle even after the cancellation of the license.

Traffic police in a special drive in Krishna district have already cancelled 372 driving licenses of persons who violated traffic rules.

Krishna district DTC S Venkateswara Rao has advised all motorists to wear helmets and that if they found anybody driving the vehicle without wearing helmet, without driving license, they will be subjected to punishments.

