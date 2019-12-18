AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) for the supply of iron ore to the Kadapa Steel Plant for which the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be laying the foundation stone.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Chief Minister here on Wednesday by Alok Kumar Mehta on behalf of NMDC and P Madhusudhan CMD of AP Hygrid Steel Limited represented the State Government.

Kadapa Steel Plant would come up between Sunnapuralla pally and Pedha Nandaluru villages in Jammalamadugu Mandal of YSR Kadapa district.

The Chief Minister had earlier said that it would be completed expeditiously and the production would be commissioned in three years. The Steel Plant would provide employment to locals and has come with the pursuance of the Chief Minister from the Centre as it was promised during the division of the state.