AMARAVATI: YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) General secretary Sajjala Rama Krishna Reddy on Friday asked partymen not to conduct any political programmes to mark the first anniversary of being in power in Andhra Pradesh. He called upon party workers to instead take up charity works to extend support to people affected by the lockdown in the state.

"It was planned earlier to hoist party flags across the state besides taking up charity works between May 23 and May 30 to celebrate the momentous occasion. But YSRCP President and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy felt that it is not advisable to conduct political programmes during the trying times of COVID-19 pandemic and asked partymen to desist from hoisting YSRCP flags," Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said.

Earlier, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy wrote a letter to all the party MLAs, MPs, and coordinators of all the Assembly constituencies, asking them to mark the first anniversary of being in governance in the state by taking up charity activities.

In his letter, he stated that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has earned the reputation of the best CM in the country and also as a ‘true leader of the people’.

