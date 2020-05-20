AMARAVATI: Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Adviser (public affairs) to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and YSRCP general secretary on Wednesday said that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has brought about admirable changes in living standards of people with many welfare schemes that are now being implemented in the state. The YSRCP will mark its one year of being in power in the state on May 23. The party, formed by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, had registered a thumping victory in the 2019 Assembly elections by winning 151 out of 175 seats.

In this context, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy wrote a letter to all the party MLAs, MPs, and coordinators of all the assembly constituencies, asking them to celebrate the first anniversary of being in governance in the state. During the one-year YSRCP rule, the state government under the leadership of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy fulfilled about 90 percent of its election promises and went one step further, implementing about 40 new schemes which were not included in the party's election manifesto, Sajjala said.

Ramakrishna Reddy, in his letter, stated that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has earned the reputation of the best CM in the country and also as a ‘true leader of the people’. Sajjala asked the partymen to hoist YSRCP’s flag at all the party offices in the constituencies and take up charity works to mark the occasion. A video campaign will be held till May 30 to showcase the developmental activities carried out by the party, he said in the letter.

