AMARAVATI: YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy took to Twitter to trade barbs against the TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday.
He asked the TDP Chief whether his eyes were burning and in a mocking tone, he asked how life felt like, now that he was living in exile in the neighbouring state. ''Where were the days when you were able to turn tables in Delhi'', he said in reference to his chequered political career where he would go to the Capital city to meet National leaders. '' Your neighbours also don't recognise you, in your exiled life,'' he ridiculed. ''Even as you try to step out, videos of your outings are surfacing on social media , life must be very difficult, '' he mocked further.
Taking a dig at the TDP Chief over the water issues faced between the States he said, “the moment had finally come for the Yellow Media which had been waiting for weeks. The Editorials, provocation of the Congress leaders, debates on TV about the water wars have all finally been washed down,'' he tweeted. There were high expectations hoping that KCR would say something at the press meet, but that also failed, he tweeted. This was in reference to a question asked to the Telangana Chief Minster KCR about the water issue with Andhra Pradesh during the press conference held on Monday night . "Chandrababu also saw it live, hoping to hear something,'' Vijayasai Reddy scoffed.