NELLORE: Andhra Pradesh Minister for Irrigation Anil Kumar Yadav demanded the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) to spell out its stand on the Pothireddypadu Head Regulator on river Krishna. At a time when the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are having divergent views on this issue, “Why is it that the TDP leaders are tight lipped on this,” he questioned.

Speaking at a media briefing here on Friday, Anil Kumar directed his ire at TDP leader and former minister Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao and challenged him if he could reveal the details on how much water was drawn from the project under his watch as the irrigation minister. Describing the TDP leader as a ‘bundle of lies’, he said Uma is in the habit of faking things and claim credit for all the projects built in the state.

The Water Minister drove home the fact that late Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy was the first to increase the capacity of the Pothireddypadu head regulator. And now, his son and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would further increase its capacity to 80,000 cusecs. The floodwaters of Krishna River would be fully utilized to provide adequate water to the Rayalaseema region besides Nellore and Prakasam districts.

Anil Kumar Yadav said that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and his party leaders are also spreading falsehood to claim that they had completed 70 percent of the Polavaram project.

''For the first time in the history of the state, under the able leadership of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, a record 78 TMC of water was stored in Somasila reservoir project,'' he said.

“The basic excavation works for the Veligonda project was not done by them but despite that they indulge unabashedly in petty talk and waste our time unnecessarily,” he said.

