AMARAVATI: YSR Congress Party senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy who is known to trade sarcastic barbs against the TDP leaders, created a poll on his Twitter account on Monday which went viral on social media.

The YSRCP leader said that even as the Andhra Pradesh Government is working hard to contain the spread of coronavirus in the state, the opposition leaders were criticising the government's actions for their political mileage.

In a reference to the senior TDP leaders, he created a poll with the question, "Who among the following is the 'Corona Ratna'?''

The users were given five options and asked to tweet their chosen option in 24 hours.

The five options included:

1.Pedanaidu, in reference to TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu

2.Chinanaidu, in reference to Nara Lokesh

3.Malamala Krishnaramudu, who is Yanamala Ramakrishna

4. Dayneni Rama , in reference to Devineni Uma

5. Bhajana Chou, in reference to Sujana Choudary, who is a close confidante of Chandrababu but moved over to the BJP recently.

