VIJAYAWADA: YSRCP leader and MLC Shaikh Mohammed Iqbal alleged that the Leader of the Opposition and TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu was the one who gave permissions for LG Polymers expansion in the year 2017.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, he slammed the TDP Chief that, even as the situation was improving in Vizag, Chandrababu Naidu was creating new problems here, he said. Speaking further, he said that the TDP leader was instigating the sentiments of the people of Visakhapatnam with his statements.

Chandrababu's comments that small cases were filed on LG Polymers were not correct, he said. '' Chandrababu is quite aware that when the government-appointed High Power Committee files its report, the ancillary FIRs will be registered,'' he said. '' It is high time that Chandrababu mends his ways,'' the MLC advised.

''Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has set an example by announcing Rs one Crore compensation for the kin of the deceased who died due to the LG Polymers gas leak on Thursday in Visakhapatnam,'' Mohammed Iqbal said.

'' The entire district machinery along with leaders is reviewing the rescue operations there,'' the MLC said. '' But the committee set up TDP senior leader K Atchen Naidu is creating problems and instigating unnecessary fear among the people there,'' he fired.

As per reports, it has been revealed that it was the Chandrababu Naidu government, which had, in January 2017, given the consent for operation for LG Polymers till December 31, 2021. The company also got the approval for expansion of its manufacturing capacity from 415 tonnes per day to 655 tonnes per day in 213 acres of land allotted by the government at a capital cost of Rs 168 crore.