TADEPALLY: YSRCP MLA Ambati Rambabu on Tuesday said that the sale of liquor in the state is in line with the guidelines issued by the central government, asserting that the state government has not violated any rules.

"Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is firm and committed on the prohibition of alcohol in a phased manner in the state," Ambati said.

He also mentioned that the COVID-19 testings have been increasing in the state and the government is taking all measures to curb the spread of coronavirus and the YSRCP government is committed to protect its people's health, he said.

Ambati stressed that to fight COVID-19 people needs to maintain social distance.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, he asked that why Telugu Desam Party leaders and its chief Chandrababu Naidu is creating controversy on this issue as we are moving forward with the guidelines of the central government.

Ambati hit out at Chandrababu Naidu saying he has no morality to talk on alcohol prohibition in the state.

Also Read:AP CM YS Jagan Reveals Why Liquor Prices Were Hiked