AMARAVATI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday telephone conversation with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and discussed about the how the lockdown measures were being implemented in the state and the strategy to be taken in the future.
CM YS Jagan is said to have discussed the consequences of the lockdown and briefed the Union Home Minister that AP was the first in the country to conduct the highest number of COVID-19 tests for every one million people in the state. Both the leaders are said to have discussed about the effects of the relaxation guidelines issued by the Central Government after April 20th.
Earlier the Chief Minister on Sunday conducted a high-level review meeting with Health officials and directed them to increase the number of COVID-19 tests in the state. In addition to the coronavirus preventive measures, he also discussed the measures to be taken to control the spread of the coronavirus in a meeting held at the CM Camp Office in Tadepalli.
As part of the discussion, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed officials to set up testing labs in every district considering the growing number of corona positive cases. All mandatory precautions should be taken in the Red Zones he said. Government Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Principal Secretary (Health and Family Welfare) Dr KS Jawahar Reddt and other officials were present at the review meeting.
Also Read: COVID-19 Treatment In AP:AIIMS Mangalagiri Gets Approval For Plasma Therapy