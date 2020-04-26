AMARAVATI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday telephone conversation with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and discussed about the how the lockdown measures were being implemented in the state and the strategy to be taken in the future.

CM YS Jagan is said to have discussed the consequences of the lockdown and briefed the Union Home Minister that AP was the first in the country to conduct the highest number of COVID-19 tests for every one million people in the state. Both the leaders are said to have discussed about the effects of the relaxation guidelines issued by the Central Government after April 20th.