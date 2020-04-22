KURNOOL: YSRCP Kurnool MLA Abdul Hafeez Khan slammed TDP leader and former minister Bhuma Akhila Priya, accusing her of spreading false allegations against him just to please TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, the Kurnool MLA said that Akhila Priya has no right to talk when she is clueless about the problems in the district.

''TDP leaders are always in the forefront in making false and baseless allegations without any awareness and knowledge of issues,'' he scoffed. He said that during Chandrababu's regime, hundreds of crores of public money were squandered in the name of welfare schemes.

Speaking further, Hafeez Khan questioned as to how far was it correct to blame the Muslim minorities for the spread of coronavirus. He alleged that Akhilapriya, who never bothered about the hardships faced by people of Kurnool, was insulting the Muslims with her insinuations. ''She should show compassion towards people and their problems and not exploit the prevailing coronavirus pandemic to further her vested political interests,” he said.

The YSRCP legislator alleged that the former minister is treating the Muslims badly now after using the minority vote bank to the hilt during elections.

Shifting his focus to TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh, Hafeez Khan commented that instead of helping people in distress in Andhra Pradesh, Lokesh is enjoying a lavish life in Hyderabad. He said that at a time when the state is struggling hard to combat the Coronavirus pandemic, Chandrababu Naidu and his yellow media are only interested in spreading falsehood against the state government.

Also Read: Vijayasai’s Barbs On Lokesh: ‘Maa Lokam’ Is Freewheeling During Lockdown