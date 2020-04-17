AMARAVATI: YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy slammed Andhra Pradesh Opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu, saying “there is no honesty in anything he does.”

Taking to Twitter in his inimitable style, the YSRCP leader sarcastically said that had Chandrababu Naidu been the Chief Minister now, he would have shown the number of coronavirus cases in thousands and bragged to the entire country that he ensured that there were no casualties. Referring to Chandrababu's claims on the number of COVID-19 positive cases in the AP, the YSRCP MP said that there was no need for the AP government to hide these details. “Instead of looking to play with his grandson Devansh, why is he engaging in this silly banter?", Vijaysai wondered.

He scoffed at the TDP leaders' attempts to engage in video conferences with party leaders during the lockdown. "What task did you give them? Have you ever thought of what they can do at this time?,” the MP asked sarcastically. Nowhere in the country would you find such miracles, he remarked.

Tweeting further Vijayasai Reddy asked Chandrababu, if he was staying in Hyderabad, could he not help the poor people by taking a police pass, he asked. NGO's,voluntary organizations and leaders from other political parties are supplying necessities and helping the poor in support to the Government there. ''Since you have taken shelter there should you not be taking some responsibility there,'' he questioned.

