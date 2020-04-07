VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh State Election Commissioner (SEC) N. Ramesh Kumar clarified that the distribution of Rs 1,000 to the poor people during the lockdown phase, is not in violation of the Election Code. He also said that the Model Code of Conduct was not in force in the State.

This was given in response to the complaints lodged by BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana and CPI leader K. Ramakrishna, who alleged that the YSRCP leaders and party contestants were seeking votes while disbursing Rs 1,000 to the BPL families affected by the lockdown.

Ramesh Kumar in his observations stated that EC had clearly looked into the aspect of the Rs 1,000 amount given to the families during the lockdown period. He said that that even as the Model Code of Conduct is not in force due to the postponement of the civic body polls, electioneering is prohibited during the lockdown and influencing the voters will be considered as a violation of Election rules.

Collectors and poll observers have been asked to report any such cases that they come across at the field level and bring it to the notice of the EC. Ramesh Kumar also stated that the district administration and officials should take measures to ensure such incidents do not occur in the state.

